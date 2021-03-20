Demi Moore Shares Fun Family Photo For Ex Bruce Willis’ Birthday: ‘You Are One Of A Kind’

Bruce Willis is feeling the love on his birthday.

The actor turned 66 on Friday and received a sweet message from his ex-wife, Demi Moore. The actress posted a fun family photo of the two with their three daughters, Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27, and friends. In the pic, all of them are standing on a fallen tree, with Bruce in a white tie-dye shirt and jeans with his arms up in the air.

“Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, also posted a sweet photo of the two, dedicating it to “the greatest love of my life.”

“This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since — it’s exhausting 😂,” she jokingly wrote in part. “He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day.”

The “Die Hard” star also shares 8-year-old Mabel and 6-year-old Evelyn with Emma.

Rumer reposted her mom’s photo on her Instagram Story, as well as Tallulah’s touching post filled with throwback photos of them and their dad.

“He’s a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter — and it’s been a privilege to witness all these different characters enlived, and engraved into history because of his innate sprit and soul,” Talulah began. “But really — this is my Dad. throughout my childhood I was so frequently asked what it was like to have capital B Bruce Willis as a dad, that somehow these people thought that when they saw him jump off buildings via a 20ft screen he remained EXTRA LARGE.”

“He’s a person, a man, a son, a kid from Jersey who hit the mother f**king jackpot of life by the stroke of luck he couldn’t even explain,” she continued in part, further praising her father.

Demi and Bruce have remained friendly since their divorce in 2000, after 13 years of marriage. The former couple quarantined together with their daughters last year — which Demi called a “real blessing.”

“There’s been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there’s been a lot of gifts and blessings,” the “G.I. Jane” star told Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series, “No Filter with Naomi”, last month. “I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had. It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school.”

“It was really a blessing,” she said of the experience. “It’s everything that’s come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what’s important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing.”

Demi added that her daughters “love” their little sisters.

