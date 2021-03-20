Country Singer Chayce Beckham Wows The Judges In ‘American Idol’ Audition

Click to share this via email

Chayce Beckham has had “a lot of ups and downs and a lot of hard times” while travelling the “rocky road” that led him to his audition for “American Idol”.

Performing for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the aspiring country star sang “What Brings Life Also Kills” by Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar.

Beckham’s first few notes stunned Bryan so much that he began clapping, shook by the power of Beckham’s voice.

ABC/Christopher Willard

When he finished, the judges couldn’t praise him enough.

“You sound like you operate a forklift,” Katy Perry said. “You sound like the heart of American, I think you’re a top five.”

“I definitely love what you just did, you killed it,” Lionel Richie said.

“The reason why we sit in these chairs for long hours is because ‘American Idol’ is about finding a forklift driver,” Luke Bryan added. “You’re what this show is all about and you’re why I call home and tell my wife and people back home, ‘Wait till you see this one dude.’”

Added Bryan: “Your first note had me, I mean I started clapping and I didn’t even know my hands were clapping.”

Beckham’s performance earned unanimous yes votes from all three judges, and a golden ticket to Hollywood.

Here, Beckham describes the experience from his perspective: