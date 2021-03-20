Britney Spears’ Mom Sends Her A Vintage Video And A Sweet Message Reminding Her That’s She’s A Talented Singer

Britney Spears shared a sweet message from her mother, along with a video from her early days as an entertainer and encouragement to start singing again.

On Friday, Spears took to Instagram to share the video that her mom, Lynne Spears, sent her.

“Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing 🎶😂🙈🎤!!!! She said ‘You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!’” she wrote in the caption.

The video features a young Spears performing her cover of The Jets‘ “You Got It All”, which was included as a bonus track on the international edition of her album Oops I Did It Again.

I’ve actually never watched this performance… it’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone … mostly I just remember saying ‘WOW Singapore’ 🇸🇬😍!!!!!”