Suzanne Somers Reveals She And Husband Alan Hamel Are ‘Having A Lot Of Sex’

Age is not diminishing the libidos of Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel.

“God, our relationship has always been amazing,” the “Three’s Company” star proclaimed during a recent appearance on “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast. “But now that our kids are raised and it’s just me and Al, and we paid for the tuition, we paid for the weddings and helped them get their start — now it’s just us. Man, are we having fun.”

Somers, 74, married the 84-year-old Canadian talk show host 1977, and revealed that they are still “having a lot of sex.”

RELATED: Suzanne Somers Addresses Rumour She Injured Herself While In Bed With Husband Alan Hamel

“At this stage of life, most people think that’s, you know, over the hill, too much information,” she admitted. “But what time is it, like noon? I’ve had sex with him three times so far today. What is it about 4:30 in the morning that suddenly, there he is? I’m going, ‘Could you just wait until the sun comes up?’”

She also shared other secrets of the couple’s long-lasting marriage.

“I think you get in relationships because you want attention,” she explained. “We give each other a lot of attention all the time. I compliment him all day long. It’s not phony. I just look at him. He was walking down from the bedroom this morning and I was walking up from the kitchen and he was in Bermuda shorts and no shirt.”

She added, “My husband’s 84. He looks like [how] Steve McQueen used to look. He looks amazing. He works out. He’s got big biceps. And I said, ‘God, you’re so gorgeous.’ Well, that stays with him for the day. And we give each other a lot of attention.”

RELATED: Suzanne Somers’ Rep Shares Statement After She’s Interrupted By Intruder During Livestream Makeup Tutorial

Somers also discussed what she feels is the biggest benefit of growing older.

“You don’t scrutinize in the way that you used to,” she said. “You just get more relaxed. And also the great thing I found about aging — and I love being in my seventies… the wisdom has begun to pour. Wisdom is one thing no young person can buy or have. It comes with the process of aging.”