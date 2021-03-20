Bill Maher Mocks Warnings For ‘Problematic’ Old Movies With His Own ‘Woke’ Warnings

Bill Maher has long opposed cancel culture, and took a shot at Turner Classic Movies’ recent series “Reframed: Classic Films in the Rearview Mirror”, which looks at old movies that are now “problematic” when viewed through the lens of modern culture.

“Of course in this new era, they had to reframe the classics. So they have to have a guy come on at the beginning, and give a little speech about why movies that you used to just enjoy because you understood, you understood the times change, people change and mores change, it’s called evolution, but now it’s called problematic,” Maher explained, and then shared some of his own warnings

For Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty”, Maher came up with the following warning: “A prince kisses an unconscious woman without consent.”

Then there was “The Wizard of Oz”: “A powerful woman of colour is murdered by a rural white girl.”

Other movies Maher tackled included “‘Jaws” (“Portrays white people as victims”) and “Psycho” (“Inaccurately portrays the lives of the vast majority of transgender motel owners”).

Maher concluded the bit with “Braveheart”, which featured the following note of caution: “Warning, stars Mel Gibson.”