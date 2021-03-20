Amber Ruffin Puts The Spotlight On The Long History Of Anti-Asian Racism In The U.S.

Amber Ruffin is using her platform to highlight America’s “long and well-documented” record of bigotry against Asian people.

During the latest episode of her late-night Peacock show, the comedian took a deep dive into the history of anti-Asian racism in the United States, including the recent spike in hate crimes.

“It’s really impossible — Trump — to say — Trump — why something like that — Trump — would happen,” Ruffin said. “But I do know that anti-Asian violence spiked after Trump and other Republicans started referring to the coronavirus as the ‘China virus’ and other racist terms.”

She continued, “It doesn’t surprise me that this kind of rhetoric would lead to an increase in violence. Partly because I have the common sense God gave a housefly, and partly because America has a long, violent history of scapegoating Asian people.”

Ruffin went on to take a look back at America’s lengthy record of anti-Asian racism, from the 1871 Chinese massacre in Los Angeles to the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which barred Chinese immigrants.

“America does not get to hide from its racist past or present,” she added.

“What we’re not gonna do is act like white supremacy isn’t at the root of all this,” she added. “Contrary to everything this country was built on, white men don’t get to decide who lives and who dies. White people don’t get to decide our humanity.”

Ruffin’s comments come in the wake of Tuesday’s horrific shooting in Atlanta, which left eight people dead, the majority of them women of Asian descent, after a shooter targeted three different spas in the area.

