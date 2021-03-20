Matthew McConaughey Says He’s ‘Giving Consideration’ To Running For Governor Of Texas

He’s already an Oscar-winning actor and a best-selling author, but now Matthew McConaughey might be adding politician to his list of credentials.

The 51-year-old star is speaking out on speculation that he plans to run for Governor of Texas soon.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” actor addressed the rumours while appearing on Friday’s instalment of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

McConaughey admitted that running for the position of Governor in his home state was “something I’m giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honourable thing to even be able to consider.”

Unfortunately, the Greenlights author didn’t reveal any further details of his plans, telling Fallon “no further than that right now, sir.”

Speaking about the recent winter storms which devastated Texas, McConaughey revealed how he “just got off having to boil water four days” before the interview.

McConaughey and his wife Camila will be hosting a virtual benefit concert this Sunday titled, “We’re Texas”.

Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone and Willie Nelson are among the Texans who will feature in the show, which aims to raise money for people impacted by the severe weather event.

“All the money that’s going to be able to be donated is going to great nonprofits on the ground,” he added.