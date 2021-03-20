Martin Bashir Claims Princess Diana Was Source Of Royal ‘Smears’ For Infamous BBC Interview

Martin Bashir is alleging that rumours passed along by the late Princess of Wales were mistakenly attributed to him.

The interviewer famously sat down with Diana during a 1995 tell-all interview for the BBC.

The reporter is currently under investigation after complaints from Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, that claim she had been tricked into taking part with the use of forged documents.

The probe began in November, after Spencer went public with notes taken during a meeting with Bashir and his sister.

According to Deadline, the notes alleged that “the Queen was ill and on the verge of abdication, that Prince Charles was in love with his children’s nanny, and that Prince William wore a Swatch watch that contained a bugging device.”

Bashir currently serves as BBC’s religious affairs correspondent.

The BBC probe is expected to be completed in April, with Bashir’s future at the station expected to rest on its outcome.

Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997, made her first public comments about her doomed marriage during the controversial interview.