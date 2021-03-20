Lauren Alaina Forced To Back Out Of Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Click to share this via email

Lauren Alaina is the latest star to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

The country singer revealed the news to fans while taking to Twitter to explain why she wouldn’t be performing in a scheduled acoustic show on Saturday night.

“I tested positive for COVID yesterday,” Alaina explained, adding, “I am quarantining and trying to get better!”

The 26-year-old star went on to tell followers that she can’t wait to get back on stage “when it is safe for all of us.”

Alana also asked fans who can attend the event to help “cheer me up a bit” by sending her videos and pictures of the show.

Alaina concluded the post by encouraging people who attend the socially distanced event to “celebrate my friends Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning, and Priscilla Block.”