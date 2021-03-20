Family Of Kenny Rogers Pay Tribute To The Late Music Legend On Anniversary Of His Death

Kenny Rogers’ family are honouring the icon of country music on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

The Rogers family took to Instagram to share a heartfelt statement on Saturday, March 20.

Posted alongside a black-and-white photograph of the late “Gambler” singer, the statement read, “It’s so hard to believe it’s been a year since Kenny left us. As you can imagine, some days are better than others, so we wholeheartedly thank you for your thoughts, prayers and support over the last year. It means so much to us.”

It continued, “The memories of Kenny and the kind words you’ve shared have inspired and uplifted us… brought tears to our eyes and made us laugh. No matter what we’re going through on any particular day, we know we will never stop missing him, and we’ll forever celebrate the person he was and his extraordinary musical legacy.”

Concluding, the family added, “We can all take some comfort in knowing the music lives on!”

Rogers passed away at the age of 81 on on March 20, 2020. His death was due to natural causes.

Lionel Richie paid a musical tribute to Rogers during the recent 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.