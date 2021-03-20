Sandra Oh Speaks During Stop Asian Hate Rally: ‘I Am Proud To Be Asian’

Sandra Oh is joining in on the fight against Asian racism in America.

The Canadian actress spoke out on the issue of bigotry during a “Stop Asian Hate” protest in Oakland, Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Actress Sandra Oh speaks during the Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Bgels4hNio — Kristina Serafini (@KristinaS_Trib) March 20, 2021

“Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other,” said Oh, while making a surprise appearance at the event.

The “Killing Eve” star continued, “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen.”

After speaking on the megaphone for around two minutes, Oh then led the crowd in a chant of “I am proud to be Asian. I belong here.”

The Golden Globe-winner was in Pittsburgh filming a new Netflix series called “The Chair”.

