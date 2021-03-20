Victoria Beckham Answers Sons Romeo & Cruz After They Tease Her For Signature Straight Face

Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham is reminding fans that she’s not always as serious as she seems.

The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to respond after sons Cruz, 16, and Romeo, 18, playfully trolled her for not grinning in photographs.

The teenagers wore T-shirts from their mom’s collection with “FFS SMILE” printed on them.

In honour of International Day Happiness Day, Victoria posted a montage of photographs which showed her smiling from ear-to-ear.

The pictures included family holiday snaps and photographs from past events.

“Some evidence I actually do smile!” wrote the mom of four, jokingly hitting back at her sons.