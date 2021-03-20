Prince William Speaks With Aid Workers Based In Syria Amid The Pandemic

The Duke of Cambridge is bringing attention to the world’s most fragile states amid the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Prince William spoke with three aid workers based out of northwest Syria, in order to find out more about the health, social and economic effects that COVID-19 has had on the region.

RELATED: Prince William And Prince Harry Honour Princess Diana On Mother’s Day

During the call, the group discussed the positive impact that donations from the the U.K.’s Disasters Emergency Committee Coronavirus Appeal have had in Syria.

RELATED: Kate Middleton And Prince William Get Flirty In St. Patrick’s Day Video Message With World Leaders

The appeal has raised over £38 million to help refugees and people who have been displaced by the pandemic in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Afghanistan.

Funds are being used to help support hospitals, to provide vital equipment such as PPE and to aid in the delivery of clean water and hygiene.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Prince William Speak For The First Time Since Explosive Oprah Winfrey Interview

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in a cheery video celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.