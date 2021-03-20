Chester Bennington’s Widow Honours Late Linkin Park Frontman On 45th Birthday

Chester Bennington and Talinda Bennington at the 2012 Billboard Awards held at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Talinda Bennington is celebrating the life of her late husband Chester Bennington on what would have been his 45th birthday.

Talinda took to Instagram on Saturday, March 20 to share an old video of the Linkin Park frontman dancing with their son Tyler.

“You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly,” she wrote in the caption.

“We will celebrate you in so many ways today…. Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever ❤️❤️,” added Talinda.

Chester died by suicide on July 20, 2017, at age 41.

Talinda and Chester shared son Tyler, 13, as well as twins Lilly and Lila, 7.

Back in January, Talinda was remarried to Michael Fredman in O’ahu, Hawaii.

Talinda previously announced her engagement to the public, revealing that she had found “love after tragedy” in Fredman, adding that the remaining Linkin Park bandmates and the Bennington family had given her their blessings.