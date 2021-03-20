Cast Of ‘Pose’ Mark End Of Filming Final Season With Heartfelt Posts

Filming on “Pose” has sadly come to an end for good after three iconic seasons.

The groundbreaking series, set within New York’s underground ball culture of the 1980s, made history for featuring the largest number of transgender actors ever assembled in a TV show.

Many of the actors and crew members who worked on the series took to social media to share emotional messages after filming wrapped on Saturday.

“And just like that… it’s a Wrap,” wrote star Mj Rodriguez, who played Blanca on the show.

“The long hours, Emotional pull, The early calls were all worth it in the end. This show has changed my life, And I wouldn’t have it any other way. So thank you Pose fam, we did it! We changed the world, and we showed them how to love a bit harder again!”

“@poseonfx has changed lives especially mine,” wrote Rodriguez’s co-star, Dominique Jackson. “I have been taught, loved, validated, acknowledged, tried, proven and once more loved.”

“At 3:40am ET, we called a series wrap on POSE,” added writer-producer Janet Mock, while sharing stills from the show. “There are no words to describe the abundance this show and these people brought into my life. LIVE. WERK. POSE. FOREVER.”

The seven-episode final season premieres on May 2.