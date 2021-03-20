‘Harry Potter’ Star Matthew Lewis Starts Instagram Frenzy After Sharing Photo Wearing Skin-Tight Outfit

Click to share this via email

Matthew Lewis’ latest Instagram post is proving to be very popular with fans.

The “Harry Potter” star, who played Neville Longbottom in the magical movie franchise, took to Instagram this week to share a photograph of himself wearing a skin-tight shirt and pants.

The photograph was taken on set of his 2015 romantic film, “Me Before You”.

“Inexplicably, it seems my job has called for the full-body Lycra on more than the one occasion,” wrote the 31-year-old actor.

The post has been liked over 356K times, with hundreds of fans also sharing approving comments.

“I wish Neville could see who he would turn into,” joked one follower.

“Please i’m literally in love with you,” wrote another.

Lewis shared the picture just days after posting a photo of himself wearing a very different kind of skintight suit in honour of St. Patrick’s Day.

“Feeling pretty Celtic in my dressing room at Leavesden Studios, 11 years ago,” Matt captioned the post, which was taken during his “Harry Potter” years.

He added, “No idea what scene it was. I tell ya, you don’t get a body like that without drinking a Guinness or two 💪🏼 so enjoy St. Paddy’s Day but Drink Responsibly eh? Sláinte!”