Jennifer Garner Shares Massive Viewership Numbers For ‘Yes Day’

Jennifer Garner has lined up her next big comedy. The actress will star in "Family Leave", a body swap comedy about a family whose bodies are switched with another family on the other side of the world.

Jennifer Garner’s new movie is already a major hit.

The 48-year-old star took to Instagram to celebrate the success that “Yes Day” has achieved after being released on Netflix just one week ago.

Sharing a photograph with her co-star Edgar Ramirez, the actress wrote, “THANK YOU for making YES DAY your #1 movie around the world.”

Revealing the massive viewership figures that the family film has racked up since its debut on March 12, Garner continued, “To all 53 million households (🤯) on their way to your own Yes Days, remember my Golden Rules: ice cream for breakfast ✅, backyard tent at night ✅, and NO new pets 🚫🐶🚫🐱!”

She added, “Beyond that, Happy YES DAY—please don’t hold me accountable 😬!”

The official synopsis for the movie explains, “Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison (Garner) and Carlos (Ramirez) decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.”

Garner recently revealed the reason why she “cried” while filming “Yes Day”.