Abby Lee Miller Hit With Backlash By Britney Spears’ Fans After Critiquing Singer’s Dance Moves

Abby Lee Miller is feeling the wrath of Britney Spears’ fans after offering a critique of the “Toxic” singer’s dancing.

It all started when Spears took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing and twirling, racking up more than 2 million views.

The video was also greeted by numerous comments, one of which came from former “Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller.

Spears’ fans clapped back at Miller, with one writing, “ab c’mon give her a break she can’t control anything.”

Another commenter added, “let the girl dance smh not everyone is trying to dance at a company.. anyways love u Britney,” while another simply quote Chris Crocker’s infamous video, writing, “Leave Britney alone!”

Miller responded to the backlash in a video she shared with TMZ, insisting she was merely trying to help Spears improve her form.

“She’s a dancer, first and foremost,” Miller says in the video, noting that Spears’ dance instructor would have told her the same thing.

According to Miller, she had written an entire paragraph of instructions to help Spears boost her technique, but thought better of posting it.

“I erased it and cut it down because I thought, ‘Nope… she’s going through a lot, I’m just gonna tell her one little thing that she could fix like that,” she says, snapping her fingers.

“I love Britney and I think Britney’s fans need to know that I love Britney, and I want her to be the best that she can be,” she adds.