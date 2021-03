Click to share this via email

Jay-Z just set a record — simply by signing his name.

According to an Instagram post from Slabstox Sports Card Trading, an autographed trading card featuring the rap mogul sold at auction for a staggering $105,780!

This, notes Slabstox, “marks the all-time record for a non-sports/TCG card.”

According to an earlier post from Goldin Auctions, which sold the card, a previous bid of $2,200 preceded the big increase to six figures.