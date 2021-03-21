Orlando Bloom Talks Life In Montecito With Katy Perry & Baby Daughter Daisy

Orlando Bloom is opening up his life to readers of The Sunday Times.

In the new interview, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shares an average day in his lavish life, which begins each morning at 6:30 a.m.

After checking the results of his sleep app, he pays a visit to Daisy, the infant daughter he shares with wife Katy Perry, whom he lets “have a lie-in” because she “needs her sleep.”

“Daisy’s a very happy baby. I’ll kiss her and we’ll spend some time connecting. I’ll do eye-gazing with her and sing songs,” said Bloom.

Then it’s time for 20 minutes of Buddhist chanting, something he’s done “every day, religiously” since he was 16 years old.

In the early part of the day, he refuses to look at his phone. “I don’t want to be sucked into the black hole of social media,” Bloom explained.

“I like to earn my breakfast so I’ll just have some green powders that I mix with brain octane oil, a collagen powder for my hair and nails, and some protein. It’s all quite L.A., really,” he admitted. “Then I’ll go for a hike while I listen to some Nirvana or Stone Temple Pilots.”

By 9 a.m., it’s time for breakfast, “which is usually porridge, a little hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips. I’m 90 per cent plant-based, so I’ll only eat a really good piece of red meat maybe once a month. I sometimes look at a cow and think, that’s the most beautiful thing ever. At some point in time we’ll look back and not be able to believe we used to eat meat.”

Bloom revealed that he’s also banned “tracksuit bottoms” from his at-home wardrobe. “I like to make an effort,” he said.

Lunch, he revealed, “is mostly plant-based,” and if he doesn’t feel like cooking “there’s a team of people” on hand to do it.

“Then I’ll have a Zoom and read scripts,” before lifting “heavy weights for an hour, something to exhaust me.”

After he and Perry put Daisy to bed, they have dinner, then “watch a movie or documentary for work. I aim to get to bed by 11. If I get eight hours’ sleep I’m happy and so is my sleep tracker. Time is so precious. I was always giving my time to other people before. Now I have the space to dream.”