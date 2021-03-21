It’s Official: ‘Ace Ventura 3’ In The Works

Alrighty then!

In an announcement that nobody saw coming, Jim Carrey’s iconic pet detective will be returning to the screen, with the third movie in the “Ace Ventura” franchise in the works for Amazon.

The original “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” hit theatres in 1994, becoming a massive hit that catapulted Jim Carrey to stardom.

A followup was released the following year, 1995’s “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”, spawning an animated TV series that same year.

In 2009, an attempt was made to reboot the franchise with the TV movie “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr.”, starring Josh Flitt as the supposed son of Carrey’s character.

However, the team at Morgan Creek — which produced the “Ace Ventura” movies — revealed in an interview with Park Circus that a new sequel is in the works, more than 25 years after the first film’s release.

“We’re pretty excited about our franchise developments with ‘Exorcist’ and the ‘Ace Ventura’ franchise — it’s noticeable from the 3 million fans chatting on the official Facebook page for Ace Ventura that audiences are clamouring for a 3rd instalment,” said a rep for the company.

“During COVID, audiences have been in love and are thrilled to have beloved characters brought back with new stories,” the rep added.

While Jim Carrey wasn’t confirmed as stepping back into the role, it seems likely that will be the case.

According to Collider, Carrey recently began filming “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”, which could make “Ace Ventura 3” his next project after that.