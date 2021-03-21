Buckingham Palace Undergoing Diversity Review In The Wake Of Harry & Meghan’s Oprah Interview

Buckingham Palace is planning to review its diversity policies throughout all the royal households

The goal, notes a report from the Daily Mail, is to improve diversity at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, with royal aides taking a “listen and learn” approach by “speaking to a range of businesses and individuals about how the Monarchy can improve representation.”

According to the Mail, while there are already policies in place to promote diversity, they haven’t achieved the level of progress that had been hoped for. As a result, the Queen will appointing a “diversity czar” to oversee these efforts.

The diversity review is reportedly not being undertaken in response to allegations of racism levelled against the royal family by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, but had actually been initiated prior to that.

However, the comments made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will become part of the diversity review, described as a “major drive” that will collaborate with “ethnic minorities, the disabled and the gay and trans communities. ”

“This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Households,” a royal source told the Mail.

“We have the policies, procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve,” the source added. “We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

Representatives from Buckingham Palace contacted by ET Canada offered no comment.