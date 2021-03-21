Adam Lambert Is Writing A ‘Rock And Roll’ Musical

Adam Lambert had been expecting to spend 2020 and 2021 on tour with Queen, plans that crumbled thanks to COVID-19 (the tour is set to resume in May 2022).

However, the 39-year-old “American Idol” alum has not been spending his unexpected downtime idly. In an appearance on Nova podcast Brenda, Call Me! With Courtney Act and Vanity, he revealed he’s working on a Broadway-style stage musical.

“With this musical I got paired up with amazing songwriters so I’m approaching it sort of like a pop album, but it’s still a musical,” he explained.

“And I can’t say too much right now because we haven’t really announced what it is or how it’s going to be, but I’m collaborating with some great people, I can tell you that… it definitely is rock and roll, though!” he added.

According to Lambert, the musical is based on a real person, but he didn’t divulge any more than that.

“Musically it’s pretty diverse, but it’s the life story of an actual person and it’s not me!” he said. “And the majority of the story takes place in the ’70s.”

Lambert also discussed missing out on a big role, portraying Ramon, best friend of Lady Gaga’s character in “A Star Is Born”.

“I auditioned for that part in “A Star Is Born’,” he said. “It was so funny to me, because they told me about it ‘She’s going to have like a gay best friend’ and I was like ‘Okay, that could be cute’ and then I got the script and it was like… he was a Latin American character, like he was a Latino character. You know his name was Latino, a lot of the slang was using, was calling her ‘Mami’ and all this stuff and I was like, and how is this kind of work? Should I just not go to the audition? This is not my part!”

The full podcast can be heard right here.