Sting Sings On ‘The Hiring Chain’ In Honour Of World Down Syndrome Day

By Sarah Curran.

Sting
Sting — Photo by ERIC GAILLARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sting is singing out for an important cause. 

The singer has lent his vocals to a new campaign which promotes the importance of hiring people with Down syndrome for jobs. 

The 69-year old star joined forces with Italian nonprofit CoorDown for a new song called “The Hiring Chain” in honour of World Down Syndrome Day.

The powerful accompanying music video begins with a woman with Down syndrome named Simone working in a bakery.

After seeing Simone doing her job, a lawyer is inspired to hire John, a man with Down syndrome.

As the video continues, more and more employers hire people with Down syndrome.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Sting wrote, “I’m honoured to be a part of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day campaign. Do your part, start the Hiring Chain today. #WDSD21 # WorldDownSyndromeDay #HiringChain.”

