Sting Sings On ‘The Hiring Chain’ In Honour Of World Down Syndrome Day

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sting is singing out for an important cause.

The singer has lent his vocals to a new campaign which promotes the importance of hiring people with Down syndrome for jobs.

RELATED: Dan + Shay Share Heartwarming Video Of Boy Singing ‘10,000 Hours’ To His Down Syndrome Brother

The 69-year old star joined forces with Italian nonprofit CoorDown for a new song called “The Hiring Chain” in honour of World Down Syndrome Day.

The powerful accompanying music video begins with a woman with Down syndrome named Simone working in a bakery.

I’m honoured to be a part of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day campaign. Do your part, start the Hiring Chain today. #WDSD21 # WorldDownSyndromeDay #HiringChain. pic.twitter.com/ar6Mp6Tytm — Sting (@OfficialSting) March 12, 2021

RELATED: Caterina Scorsone Says Her Daughter With Down Syndrome Is ‘Perfect Exactly The Way She Is’

After seeing Simone doing her job, a lawyer is inspired to hire John, a man with Down syndrome.

As the video continues, more and more employers hire people with Down syndrome.

RELATED: Sting Puts Lyrics to The ‘Jeopardy!’ Theme Song And It’s Beautiful

Sharing the video on Twitter, Sting wrote, “I’m honoured to be a part of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day campaign. Do your part, start the Hiring Chain today. #WDSD21 # WorldDownSyndromeDay #HiringChain.”