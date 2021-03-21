Sting Sings On ‘The Hiring Chain’ In Honour Of World Down Syndrome Day

Sting is singing out for an important cause.
The singer has lent his vocals to a new campaign which promotes the importance of hiring people with Down syndrome for jobs.
The 69-year old star joined forces with Italian nonprofit CoorDown for a new song called “The Hiring Chain” in honour of World Down Syndrome Day.
The powerful accompanying music video begins with a woman with Down syndrome named Simone working in a bakery.
I’m honoured to be a part of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day campaign. Do your part, start the Hiring Chain today. #WDSD21 # WorldDownSyndromeDay #HiringChain. pic.twitter.com/ar6Mp6Tytm
After seeing Simone doing her job, a lawyer is inspired to hire John, a man with Down syndrome.
As the video continues, more and more employers hire people with Down syndrome.
Sharing the video on Twitter, Sting wrote, “I’m honoured to be a part of this year’s World Down Syndrome Day campaign. Do your part, start the Hiring Chain today. #WDSD21 # WorldDownSyndromeDay #HiringChain.”