Joe Jonas Celebrates ‘Cake By The Ocean’ Reaching 1 Billion Streams By Eating McDonald’s Off Spotify Plaque

By Sarah Curran.

Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas — Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV

Joe Jonas is rewarding himself with a victory meal after reaching a huge milestone on Spotify.

The online music platform presented the 31-year-old singer with a celebratory plaque after his Cake by the Ocean” reached 1 billion streams. 

The track, which was released in September 2015, was the debut single from his side side project, DNCE.

Jonas celebrated the success by eating a McDonald’s meal right off his reward.

In a video posted to Twitter, the “Jonas Brothers” star tucks into nuggets, fries and a burger from the fast food restaurant, while sitting in a lavish dining room.

“One Billion never tasted so good!” he wrote in the caption, adding, “Thank you @Spotify!”

“Cake by the Ocean” spent 46 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 9 in March 2016. 

