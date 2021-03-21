Kevin Hart Gifts Daughter Heaven With New Mercedes At Surprise Sweet 16 Birthday Bash

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kevin Hart is celebrating a very special day as his first child, daughter Heaven, turned 16 this weekend.

As TMZ reported, Heaven returned home with the comedian and her mom, Hart’s ex-wife Torrei, only to discover that they’d thrown a surprise sweet 16 party in her honour.

The company that catered the event, bDASHd Events, shared photo and video from the bash, which was themed to the Japanese manga “My Hero Academia”.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Shares Details Of His ‘Near-Death’ Backyard Camping Trip

The backyard had been set up for a special screening, with a giant screen and comfy loungers set up.

RELATED: Kevin Hart Tried To Teach His Children A Lesson About Humble Beginnings And It Completely Backfired

The party wasn’t the only surprise that Heaven experienced.

In bDASHd’s Instagram Stories, a video (which TMZ shared below) features Heaven encountering her gift: a shiny black Mercedes, topped with bright red bows.