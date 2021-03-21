The Weeknd Drops Groundbreaking Debut Mixtape ‘House Of Balloons’ On All Streaming Platforms

Click to share this via email

The Weeknd is making his debut mixtape available to stream for the first time ever.

The Toronto-born superstar first unveiled the groundbreaking House of Balloons back in 2011.

A decade later, the mixtape has finally been made available on all streaming platforms.

“The summer of 2011 will always be marked by House of Balloons,” said Daniel Arsham, who reimagined the iconic album art.

“Like a time travel device, the album transports me back to that specific moment in time every time I listen,” he added. “It is a great privilege to work with The Weeknd and the XO Team to reimagine the iconic album art of House of Balloons as an eroded sculpture for the ten year anniversary.”

Additionally, The Weeknd has also unveiled an exclusive merchandise drop to celebrate the moment.

Fans can purchase at shop.theweeknd.com today, March 21, at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT for 48 hours only.