‘The Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening Says He’s ‘Proud Of Apu’ Despite Controversy

Matt Groening is standing behind “The Simpsons” character Apu, despite recent debate.

Controversy has surrounded the long-running character since the release of comedian Hari Kondabolu’s 2018 documentary “The Problem With Apu”, which explored the negative impact from the stereotypes it perpetuates, including the over-the-top Indian accent used by Azaria.

In a new interview with USA Today in honour of the upcoming 700th episode, Groening shared his thoughts on the issue.

“I think the Apu stories are fantastic, and he’s one of the most nuanced characters on a silly two-dimensional cartoon show. So, yeah, I’m proud of Apu,” said the animator.

Acknowledging that there might be some backlash over his remarks, he added, “I’m trying not to open up another chasm of criticism, but it doesn’t matter what I say. I’ll get it anyway.”

Meanwhile, Hank Azaria recently explained his decision to step away from voicing the iconic character after so many years.

“Once I realized that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore,” Azaria told the New York Times. “It just didn’t feel right.”

“What happened with this character is a window into an important issue,” he added. “It’s a good way to start the conversation. I can be accountable and try to make up for it as best I can.”