Here’s Where You Can Watch Matthew McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ Concert Featuring Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone & More

Some of the biggest music stars that Texas has ever produced are coming together to show their solidarity after recent winter storms devastated the state they call home.

Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and Khalid are among the artists set to take to the stage during the “We’re Texas” benefit concert on Sunday, March 21.

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila McConaughey are behind the music event, which aims to raise money for Texans impacted by Storm Uri.

Last month, U.S. President Biden declared a major disaster in the state after frigid temperatures left millions of people without power or access to clean water.

“Camila and I are presently working with some wonderful organizations on the ground in Texas, but we know that help is going to be needed for a while, and that’s why Camilla, the Just Keep Livin Foundation, and I are putting together a virtual benefit … to directly help the necessary long-term effort to rebuild Texas and take care of those in need,” explained McConaughey in a YouTube video posted ahead of the concert.

Meghan Thee Stallion, the Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez are among the stars who will make a special appearance during the show.

The concert will be broadcast on McConaughey’s YouTube channel at 8 p.m. ET.

The stream will feature a donate button allowing viewers to contribute to the Just Keep Living Texas Relief Fund.