Sophie Turner Re-Shares Thirst Trap Pic Of ‘Bad Dad’ Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is hyping up her husband Joe Jonas.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to re-post a thirst trap photo showing off her baby-daddy’s toned physique.

Joe Jonas — Instagram Stories/@SophieT

The proud “Game of Thrones” star added the photograph to her Instagram Story, along with the captions “Bad Dad” and “1800-Dial-A-Daddy”.

The pic, which Jonas originally posted to his own account earlier in the day, shows the shirtless singer flaunting his chiselled abs while standing in front of a mirror.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their first child, baby Willa, back in July 2020.

The Jonas Brothers star recently celebrated his wife’s 25th birthday by sharing a humorous dedication on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you,” Jonas captioned two photos of Turner – one of the new mom in a put together look and another of her goofing off.