John Mayer Reveals New Album Is ‘Recorded, Mixed And Mastered’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

John Mayer is sharing an exciting music update.

The 43-year-old singer took to TikTok to reveal that the release of his new album is imminent.

RELATED: Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Pic Of John Mayer Playing Guitar For Son Benjamin

“It’s probably time,” wrote Mayer captioning the video posted on Saturday night.

In the clip, the musician wrote that his new album is “recorded, mixed and mastered. I’ve just been chilling and sharing it with friends for the past couple of months.”

Mayer also teased fans by repeating, “I think I’m going to drop a clip of the single.”

RELATED: John Mayer Admits He ‘Almost Cried Five Times’ While Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Documentary

No further details about the new music have been revealed so far.

The update comes after Mayer teamed up with Maren Morris for a beautiful duet at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

RELATED: John Mayer Reacts To Criticism From Taylor Swift Fans On TikTok

His most recent album, The Search for Everything, dropped in 2017.