Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Heartwarming 12-Year Wedding Anniversary Post

Emma Heming Willis is sharing some kind words with the love of her life. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special message to husband Bruce Willis to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

“Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back!” Emma, 42, captioned a beaming photo showing her planting a kiss on her husband’s scruffy cheek. “Even though there’s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo! 🌚🤣 That’s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?”

“We’ve had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person,” she continued. “There’s no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him.”

Emma and Bruce tied the knot on March 21, 2009, at a ceremony in Turks and Caicos Islands. The pair share two daughters — Mabel, who turns 9 next month, and Evelyn, 6. Emma is also step-mom to Bruce’s three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore — Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27.

Emma continued her sweet message, sharing, “He’s my family, he’s given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet ♥️.”

The post comes two days after Emma celebrated her husband’s 66th birthday with another super sweet snapshot — this time showing Bruce giving her a kiss.

“Happy Birthday to the greatest love of my life. This guy walked into my life has turned it upside and inside out every day since,” she marveled. “He’s the greatest man I know and I thank my lucky stars for him every single day 🧡 I know there’s no fan greater than a BW fan so send your positive birthday vibes his way. His sensitive Pisces soul will love it.”

