Cecil Ray Honours A ‘Special Little Lady’ With Emotional ‘American Idol’ Performance

The “American Idol” judges were touched by one particularly poignant audition during Sunday night’s show.
20-year-old Cecil Ray walked on stage with a special little lady on his mind.
The singer is a proud father to 2-month-old daughter, Amelia Jade, who he says is the “reason for pursuing this crazy dream.”
Ray’s aim is to prove to Amelia that “just because you grow up in a small town, doesn’t mean you can’t have big dreams.”
The young dad performed a stirring rendition of “Shake The Frost” by Tyler Childers for this week’s Genre Challenge.
As the song ended, Katy Perry jumped to her feat to applaud the talented contestant.
Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie recently covered The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love”, marking their first-ever performance as a trio.
