‘Batwoman’ Reveals Ruby Rose’s Replacement After Her Departure From The Show

“Batwoman” has revealed the new actress who will take on the character of Katy Kane following Ruby Rose’s exit from the CW series.

26-year-old Wallis Day will be picking up where Rose left off on the show.

The “Jekyll and Hyde” star took to Instagram to confirm the news on Sunday.

“Super excited to finally announce I’m joining the cast of Batwoman,” she wrote. “I’m sure you can imagine how much this means to me and how incredible it’s been working on the show so far.”

Day continued, “It’s a huge responsibility stepping into the shoes of a character that’s already been established and it’s a journey I’m looking forward to being a part of and hoping you guys do too.”

Season 2 centres on Ryan Wilder (played by Javicia Leslie) who takes over as the new Batwoman.

Day comes into the show as a badly burned Kate finally resurfaces following a plane crash in Gotham.

Upcoming episodes will reveal where she has been since her disappearance.