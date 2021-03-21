Alex Miller Uses Country Charm To Woo A Fellow Contestant On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

Alex Miller was looking for more than just a record deal on Sunday’s episode of “American Idol“.

The talented 17-year-old had his eye on a fellow singer who was also competing in the country-focused Genre Challenge.

The Kentucky native arrived to Hollywood Week with a custom-made belt buckle designed especially or 16-year-old Cameron McGhar.

“Alex has a little belt buckle that has his name on it, and I told him in San Diego [at earlier auditions] that I loved it,” explained McGhar.

Asked why he brought the gift, Miller admitted, “Cause I like her.”

Miller also impressed the judges with his performance of “Freeborn Man”.

“Country just arrived, in my opinion, just then,” said Luke Bryan as the singer left the stage.

Sunday night’s Genre Challenge episode will be proceeded by the Duets Challenge on Monday.