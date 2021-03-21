Steve Harvey Says He ‘Tried Not To Like’ Daughter Lori’s Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey just can’t find anything to hate about his youngest daughter’s new boyfriend — no matter how hard he tries!

Model Lori Harvey has been dating Hollywood heartthrob Michael B. Jordan since last year.

While joining in on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, Steve revealed what he really thinks about his potential future son-in-law.

“You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him,” admitted the “Family Feud” star.

“Because I got rid of all of them. All of them,” he continued. “Some of them snook in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted.”

Ultimately, the comedian couldn’t say anything but nice things about the “Creed” actor.

“This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys,” Steve gushed. “I met his father, I sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.”

He added, “I’m hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy… And I can’t whoop him!”

Steve also chatted about bringing the “Family Feud” game show to Africa and took a look back on surprising his wife on Valentine’s Day in Aspen.