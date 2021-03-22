Willie Spence Has The ‘American Idol’ Judges On Their Feet After Belting Out Stunning Cover Of ‘All Of Me’

Willie Spence got a standing ovation as he returned to the “American Idol” stage on Sunday’s episode.

The 21-year-old from Douglas, Georgia, belted out a stunning rendition of John Legend’s “All Of Me” for the Genre Challenge.

Lionel Richie said, “Your career is right there for you. I don’t even want to waste any more time; let’s just do it.”

Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan then told Spence he’d made it through to the next round and they’d be seeing him during the Duets stage of the competition.

Spence had explained in an emotional VT before his performance that he’d moved to Hollywood to chase his dreams of being a singer before having to move back home when his mom had a stroke.

The contestant insisted, “Music is my passion; it’s my dream.”

He previously wowed the “Idol” judges with an incredible cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds”.