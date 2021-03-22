Jamie Foxx Remembers Late Sister DeOndra Dixon On World Down Syndrome Day

Jamie Foxx is paying tribute to his sister five months after her tragic death.

On Instagram Sunday the actor remembered his younger sibling DeOndra Dixon to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

Foxx shared the news of his sister’s passing in a touching, heartbreaking post on Instagram in October.

“DeOndra you have left A hole in my heart,” he wrote at the time, “but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love…

For Christmas, the actor showed off a painting of DeOndra he received from New York-based artist Julia Ryan.

Foxx has put the spotlight on DeOndra for years, receiving the Global Down Syndrome Foundation Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award in 2012.

Speaking to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2014, Foxx said of his sister, “She speaks her mind and knows that there’s nothing she can’t do. She has such a special quality, and she can light up a room. I don’t know where she gets it. It’s amazing.”

Talking about what the future had in store for her, he added, “That she can live her life with no boundaries, like she’s living it now. There’s nothing she can’t do.”

Watch Foxx arrive on the red carpet with DeOndra at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation annual fashion show in 2019 below.