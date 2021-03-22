Ana de Armas Appears To Shut Down Ben Affleck Rekindled Romance Rumours

Ana de Armas seemingly shut down any rumours about her getting back together with Ben Affleck in an Instagram Story Sunday.

The actress, who split from the actor earlier this year after around 10 months together, shared a candid post with the words “nope,” “no” and “I don’t think so” written across a black screen.

She included a hand emoji giving the peace sign.

Credit: Instagram/Ana de Armas

De Armas’s post comes after she shared a stunning selfie, showing her wearing a half-heart pendant that she was previously seen wearing in photos of her and Affleck last spring.

Affleck had been pictured wearing the other half in snaps shared by the Daily Mail.

Credit: Instagram/Ana de Armas

A source told People back in January of the couple’s split: “Ben is no longer dating Ana. She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” another source close to Affleck and de Armas added.

“They are in different points in their lives; there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives,” they continued.

ET Canada has contacted de Armas’s rep for comment on her latest social media post.