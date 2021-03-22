Riley Keough Becomes Trained Death Doula After Tragic Death Of Her Brother Benjamin

Riley Keough has found light in tragedy.

After losing her 27-year-old brother Benjamin to suicide in July 2020, the actress became a death doula, also known as a death midwife.

She posted on Instagram:

“I guess I’m an almost certified death doula now hehe💫💫✨✨✨✨ And I just felt like writing such a deep thank you to this community who are teaching and training people in conscious dying and death work,” she wrote.

“We are taught that it’s a morbid subject to talk about,” she continued. “Or we’re so afraid of it that we’re unable to talk about it… then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill-prepared. I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing.”

Finally, Keough added, “We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I’m so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can.”

Benjamin and his sister are the children of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough and the grandchildren of Elvis Presley. Following his death, Benjamin was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at the Presleys’ Memphis estate alongside his grandfather and other members of the family.