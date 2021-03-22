‘American Idol’: Grace Kinstler Powers Through Her Insecurities With Stunning Performance

Click to share this via email

The competition is heating up on “American Idol”.

Sunday night’s episode saw Grace Kinstler and DJ Johnson power through their insecurities to give it all they had during Hollywood Week.

Kinstler belted out a stunning rendition of “10 Seconds” by Jazmine Sullivan, while Johnson covered Andra Day’s “Rise Up”.

ABC/Eric McCandless

Kinstler grew up feeling like she didn’t quite “fit the mould” set by other singers and artists, while Johnson always wanted to be a singer, but was too scared to open up.

Despite her incredible efforts, Johnson was eliminated while Kinstler made it through to the next round.

Twenty-year-old Kinstler previously brought Luke Bryan to tears with her emotional audition as she shared the sad story of her father, who passed away suddenly in February 2020.