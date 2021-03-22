Paul Stanley Says There ‘Isn’t A Real Reward’ For KISS To Record New Music: ‘I Don’t Really See A Reason For It’

Paul Stanley says he doesn’t “see a reason” for KISS to record new music before they go their separate ways following the conclusion of their “End Of The Road” farewell tour.

“I don’t really see a reason for it, to be quite honest,” he tells USA Today. “For the most part, when classic bands put out new albums, they’re looked at and listened to and thrown away because they don’t have the gravitas, they don’t have the age that comes with something being a time capsule or being attached to a certain period of your life.”

Stanley says the fans only want to hear bands play the hits on their tours, adding he’s “not alone” in his thinking. His comments also come after Gene Simmons stated KISS was not “incentivized” to release new material.

“When you see any classic bands on TV or if there’s a concert video, turn off the sound and I’ll tell you every time they’re playing a new song because the audience sits down,” he explains. “So it’s odd to me that people always want you to do a new album, but then they go, ‘That’s great. Now play your hits.’ So honestly, at this point, there isn’t a real reward in it.”

While the band’s last album of new music was 2012’s Monster, Stanley is releasing his debut album from his Soul Station side project.

“There’s much more of a reward in changing lanes — I’m still going forward,” he says of his own path. “But in terms of recording more KISS material, I kind of go, ‘Why?’ I thought ‘Modern Day Delilah’ or ‘Hell Or Hallelujah’ were as good as anything I’ve written and as good as anything we recorded, but understandably, it’s like new wine. It just hasn’t aged. So I’d rather not try to roll a stone up the hill.”

KISS’s farewell tour has the band currently scheduled for stops in Europe and North America later this year.