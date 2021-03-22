William Shatner Celebrates 90th Birthday By Creating An AI Version Of Himself

William Shatner is boldly going where no one has gone before.

On Monday, the Canadian actor and “Star Trek” legend celebrates his 90th birthday, and to mark the occasion he has joined StoryFile as a brand ambassador.

In partnership with the company, Shatner is becoming the first person to create an “AI-powered interactive conversational video” for friends and family to interact with long after he is gone.

“This is for all my children and all my children’s children and all my children’s loved ones and all the loved ones of the loved ones,” Shatner says. “That’s my gift to you down through time.”

The service allows people to converse and ask questions of Shatner, with his responses delivered using AI technology, all using real footage filmed of the actor, as seen in a behind-the-scenes video released by StoryFile.

Says StoryFile co-founder & CEO Heather Maio-Smith, “Generations in the future will be able to have a conversation with him. Not an avatar, not a deep fake, but with the real William Shatner answering their questions about his life and work. This changes the trajectory of the future – of how we experience life today, and how we share those lessons and stories for generations to come.”

Co-founder Stephen Smith added, “At StoryFile, we believe every person’s story matters. Who better to show the world how StoryFile Life works than, William Shatner, a man the world knows for stretching our imaginations about the future and life in this universe and beyond. A man who has always generously shared the highs and lows with us, and who has mastered the art of storytelling.”