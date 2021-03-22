Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Uplifting Adele Cover For Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson is starting the week off right.

For the singer’s latest Kellyoke segment, she belted out an incredible cover of Adele’s 2015 track “Water Under The Bridge”.

Clarkson was joined by her band on stage to sing the uplifting song with blue lights flashing behind her.

Kelly singing @Adele to boost your Monday morning 🙌 #Kellyoke pic.twitter.com/cJY3DExh8D — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) March 22, 2021

The singer has treated her show’s fans to countless covers since it premiered in 2019.

Over the past few weeks, Clarkson has put her own spin on tracks, including Coldplay’s “Green Eyes”, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.