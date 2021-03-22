Chevy Chase Recuperating At Home Following Five-Week Hospital Stay For ‘A Heart Issue’

Chevy Chase is recovering at his home in Westchester, NY, following a five-week stay in hospital due to undisclosed issues with his heart.

The actor tells Page Six he’s been home for a few days, adding, “I can only say how happy I am to now be back with my family. I’m feeling good.”

“I was in the hospital five weeks. A heart issue. So, for now, I’m around the house. Not going anywhere,” Chase, 77, says.

Chase is keeping busy at home, explaining he has “no need to go out and meet COVID.” The actor is spending his time reading and keeping up with the news, but the outspoken comedian isn’t a fan of what he sees when it comes to TV shows.

“All dreck. I see actors, comedians, producers, screenwriters working and, God bless them, but I don’t see anything great on television,” he complains. “It all became a generation of s**theads laughing at the world. The humour today’s giving the next generation worse stuff than they already have in their own lives. It drives me nuts.”

