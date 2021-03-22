Casey Bishop & Beane Go Rock For ‘American Idol’ Judges During Hollywood Week

Things got rockin’ on the new “American Idol”.

On Sunday’s first Hollywood Week episode, the judges heard from Beane and Casey Bishop, who each performed rock classics with real panache.

First up was 23-year-old Beane, who originally got a no from Luke Bryan during his audition round. Thankfully, his eclectic performance of Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” won the judge over.

“He got me,” Bryan said after the performance.

Fifteen-year-old Bishop took the stage next. Her original audition completely blew away the judges and had them predicting she might win the entire season, and the young singer only kept proving them right with her cover of “House of the Rising Sun” by the Animals.

In the end, Bishop earned a standing ovation from the judges.