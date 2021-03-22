Zack Snyder Happy Henry Cavill’s Digitally Erased Moustache Will No Longer Be The ‘Total Legacy’ Of His ‘Justice League’ Performance

The Snyder Cut is writing many wrongs.

Speaking to MTV News about his new director’s cut of “Justice League”, Zack Snyder was asked about Superman actor Henry Cavill’s digitally erased moustache in the 2017 theatrical cut.

The director explained that, because he never saw that original cut, he has only seen the results of the digital erasure in memes and jokes online.

“It was funny because part of me was happy we were able to have that not be the total legacy of the hard work that [Cavill] had done over the last 10 years,” Snyder said. “It’s sad to think that that would have been the last view that people had of Superman, was just that, whatever that is.”

Warner Bros. was forced to digitally remove the moustache after bringing Cavill back for reshoots after he had already grown out the ‘stache for his role in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”.