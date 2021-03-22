Leslie Jones Hilariously Live-Tweets Her Viewing Of The Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’

By Rachel West.

Leslie Jones - Getty Images
Leslie Jones was one of the many people who wanted to see what the hype surrounding Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” was all about. Lucky for us, Jones live-tweeted her reaction to watching the four-hour Snyder cut in truly hilarious fashion.

On Sunday, the “Supermarket Sweep” host began her latest live-tweeting adventure following her “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Equalizer” binge-watches as well as her live take on U.S. election night coverage.

Posting in short video clips and using the hashtag #longassmovie, Jones delivers off-the-cuff remarks as she says what we’re all thinking while watching the highly anticipated movie…like where does Aquaman get his underwater skinny jeans?

Check out some of the highlights below.

 

