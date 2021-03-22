Leslie Jones Hilariously Live-Tweets Her Viewing Of The Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’

Click to share this via email

Leslie Jones was one of the many people who wanted to see what the hype surrounding Zack Snyder’s cut of “Justice League” was all about. Lucky for us, Jones live-tweeted her reaction to watching the four-hour Snyder cut in truly hilarious fashion.

On Sunday, the “Supermarket Sweep” host began her latest live-tweeting adventure following her “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Equalizer” binge-watches as well as her live take on U.S. election night coverage.

Posting in short video clips and using the hashtag #longassmovie, Jones delivers off-the-cuff remarks as she says what we’re all thinking while watching the highly anticipated movie…like where does Aquaman get his underwater skinny jeans?

Check out some of the highlights below.

I have 3 hours 56 minutes and 13 seconds left long night ahead!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/eRnOTBwdUR — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Fish is all that’s on the menu but y’all can sing though!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/fObG0AJWEu — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Do you know how low you got to get dodge bullets! All the acls GONE!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/WDJgvvzFre — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

The horses is like “what the fuck did I do?!” #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/YX7Cqvp3Qb — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

They done fucked up the horses we done lost the damn fortress and now y’all come riding in DAMNIT! We practiced this!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/e1CLamjqeY — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

I mean is one of her superpowers clean clothes? #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/qCC8JtfmMx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Man let’s call in some life coaches man these people need help!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/3v5LdX2w99 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

See I need an electric spider!! And Um y’all notice their advance technology that’s what’s gonna kill us!! Damn I can even work a zoom IM FUCKED!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/oMwvxuGSyx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Don’t shoot the messenger! I’m just saying lot of daddy issues! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/O9BAfhaL7P — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Come on now!! Let me be the superheroes therapist cause obviously y’all too scare to tell them they got problems!! I ain’t! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/okrLZAWaVC — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

I mean like a nice jumpsuit! Just saying…#longassmovie pic.twitter.com/NdQnA8VI2h — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

He need to be called gadget man not Batman I’m sorry #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/PxnJID16XA — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Man do I need to take over the damn justice league they are not making good decisions #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/XSgJOdK4Uc — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

Make it make sense to me though! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/11N1VuSoTa — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021