Frankie Jonas Opens Up About Having Suicidal Thoughts Before Going Sober

Frankie Jonas has been on a hard road.

In a video on TikTok, the 20-year-old younger brother of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas opened up about having suicidal thoughts before finally getting sober.

“This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to one day give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life and I didn’t wanna be here,” Jonas said. “I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was gonna do it for real, and something intervened.”

Recalling how treatment “saved” his life, the college student said, “I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I’m not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy today.”

Earlier this month, Jonas celebrated a year and a half of sobriety.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.