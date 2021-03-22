Click to share this via email

Portia de Rossi is recovering after being rushed to hospital with appendicitis.

A rep for de Rossi and wife Ellen DeGeneres told People the actress was now at home and “doing well.”

“Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain,” a source told the publication. “It was appendicitis and she had surgery.”

The insider added that de Rossi was “now resting at home, doing well and Ellen is taking care of her. It was a scare at first, but all good.”

The pair’s latest health scare comes after DeGeneres caught coronavirus in December.

The talk show host recently praised de Rossi for being by her side after former employees accused the work environment on her show of being “toxic.”

“It broke my heart; I couldn’t have gone through everything I went through without her,” DeGeneres told People back in February.

“It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective.”

The couple tied the knot in 2008.

ET Canada has reached out to DeGeneres’ rep for comment.